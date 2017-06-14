Carr sprints to double gold at Crystal Palace

Ebony Carr stamped her mark on the sprints as she dominated the U20s South of England Championships.

Carr won two he 200m on day one and next day took bronze in the 100m. She won her 200m heat in 25.08 and then the final with 24.74. likewise in the 100m, a heat win in 12.2 but bronze in the final where there was a very strong head-wind and a time of 12.35.

Laura Zialor won gold in this age group triple jump with her second best legal jump of 12.40 and achieved on her second of the six attempts. She was some 32cm better than the silver medallist.

Continuing in the sprints, Maxwell Brown won his heat in a fast 10.99 and then claimed silver in the final with 11.05 but again into a strong head-wind.

Kayleigh Presswell threw the senior ladies hammer 58.39m, her second-best ever throw but had to settle for silver, just 21cm off gold. Emma Beardmore placed 6th with 46.73m.

In the senior triple jump Chuko Cribb set another club record leaping 15.33m for the bronze medal.

This was achieved on his sixth and final attempt but falling just short of the silver medallist who had earlier jumped 15.35m

A week earlier in the UK Women’s League Division 2, rather under-strength team had to settle for sixth place.

Rachel Gibbens won her speciality the pole event clearing 4.00m and jumped 5.41m for second in the long jump.

Laura Zialor won the triple jump with 11m86, Emma Beardmore threw the hammer 49.11m for second place, and then won the “B” discus (36.92m) and took fourth in the shot (10.64m).