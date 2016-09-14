Clarke and Clegg complete the double with 200m Paralympic gold

Sprinter Chris Clarke helped guide Libby Clegg to a brilliant double at the Paralympics in Rio.

Having won the T11 100m on Friday night, in controversial circumstances, the pair were victorious again on Tuesday night, winning the 200m to round out a brilliant week for the duo.

Initially, they were disqualified from the 100m final when officials deemed Clarke, from MK, had led visually impaired Clegg over the line, but were later reinstated.

And their double was completed on Tuesday night when Clegg completed the 200m in a time of 24.51s - a new Paralympic record - to win the gold from the Chinese, who took silver and bronze.