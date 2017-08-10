Cribb leads the way for Bucks as Skelton doubles up at Euros

Chuko Cribb jumped to a sixth place finish in the Inter-Counties/England Athletics Championships held at Bedford.

Competing for Buckinghamshire, the MMKAC star jumped 14.87m but missed out on a medal.

Chuko Cribb

Cribb was one of five MMKAC athletes competing for Bucks. Lara Bromilow was just short of her PB in the 5,000m, eighth in 17.33.17 and Kayleigh Presswell threw the hammer 56.77m for ninth position.

There was tough competition in the sprints where brother and sister Daniel and Rachel Oderinde both contested the 100m. Daniel placed fifth in his heat (10.81) and Rachel sixth (12.43).

John Skelton made it a double at the European Masters Championships winning the 5000m M65 title in Aarhus, Denmark.

Four days after his 1,500m triumph he was given a tougher race as the Spanish runner Jose Louis Otero cut out the pace. But John took the lead with two laps remaining and breasted the tape in a time of 18.24.67 with the Spaniard taking silver (18.26.84) and an Italian, Rolando Di Marco third (18.27.76).