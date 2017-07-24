Ebony Carr helps drive GB to a bronze medal

Marshall Milton Keynes AC.s sprint starlet, Ebony Carr, was selected to represent Great Britain at the bi-annual European Under 20 Championships, this year held in the town of Grosseto, Tuscany, Italy.

Ebony was selected for the 4 x 100m relay squad but in the qualifying heats did not run for the team that finished first with a time of 44.50.

However two changes were made for the final including bringing in Ebony to run the first leg.

Ebony was quick out of her blocks and round the first bend and safely handed the baton to Alisha Rees who ran the second leg down the back straight.

She then handed over to Maya Bruney before Olivia Okuli ran the anchor leg to safely get the baton round and a comfortable third place. Germany, who set a world junior record of 43.27 in their heat, won in 43.44 with France taking silver(44.03) and great Britain winning the bronze medals with a season’s best time of 44.17.