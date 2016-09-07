Emma throws a season’s best to win

Five MMKAC veteran athletes competed in the annual Eastern Veterans track and field Championships held at Sandy, Beds.

Pride of place went to Emma Beales where she won the w40 discus with a championship and season’s best of 44.02m. Emma made it a double winning the shot. Corinne nurse led all the way to win the W35 400m.

Paul Canning and Ivars Licietis were medallists in the sprints. Paul winning the M50 100m hurdles(18.89), and 2nd in the 100m(13.17). Ivars was 2nd in both the 100m(14.55) and 400m.

Bunt Scott contested all four M65 age group throw including 2nd in the discus with a best throw of 36.01m.

>> Three MMKAC runners competed in the annual World Masters Mountain Running Championships held in the North-Western Italian town of Susa, not far from the mountainous Italian/French border, 50km west of Turin. Jim Miller was making his debut in the event, Usula Ghaleb was contesting her third whilst Brian Graves, a veteran of these events, taking part in his 18th.

On the day temperatures were around 32 degrees and the course although only just short of 7km included a very severe climb of 800m, consisting of mainly of loose rocks, in the final 4.5km. Brian quoted, “in all my years of European Mountain Running this was the toughest course I had seen” This fact was borne out by comments from many of the competitors post race that they had never had to walk so much in a mountain race.

Jim put in a very fine debut, 48th in the M65 class, fourth Great Britain athlete with a time of 74.45. Likewise Ursula was rewarded after her hard training placing 19th in the F60 age group, fifth GB finisher with a time of 86.18. Two years ago, in Austria, Ursula made the GB team that won the bronze medals but on this occasion was two places down. Brian, in the M75 age category, had started with a back niggle and this began to severely hamper progress towards the final stages and was forced to retire. Some finishers were so de-hydrated that they had to have a saline drip.

Next year the Championship moves to the mountain of Slovakia near the borders with the Czech Republic.

>> There were two track & field events for club athletes. Firstly three youngsters competed at Bedford in the England Athletics under 15/17 Championships. James Ericsson-Nichols has been steadily getting near the club u15 boys hammer record all summer and was rewarded with the record throwing 51.68 for fourth place, improving his best by 1.93m. Maxwell Brown made the final of the under17 Men 100m taking sixth position with a PB of 11.06 whilst Tia Morris(F17) made it through her 1000m heat(12.89) but 7th in the semi-final with 13.00 was not quite quick enough to make the final.