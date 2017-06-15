Four complete the set at the Festival of Running

Four brave athletes completed the Redway Runners Festival of Running around Caldecotte Lake.

Neville Rowles, Stephen Dunham, Rachel Elder and Paul Woodward completed a full marathon and half marathon on Saturday before backing it up with a 10k and another half marathon on Sunday - covering 58 miles.

There were up to 55 runners in each of the four events, carried out in warm but windy conditions.

Martin Lawrence, club Chairman commented: ‘It was a fab green turnout for the second year of the Redway Runners Festival of Running with the four of events over the two days.

“It was very hot weather conditions over the weekend, four runners did all the events.

“For Stephen it was the second time he had done all events making him the only ‘ever present’ person to do all eight of the events.

“Many thanks to all the volunteers who helped organise the aid stations.”

