Gibbens’ all-round performance helps MMKAC to take fourth in Alpha Trophy

Rachel Gibbens proved her all-round abilities as she helped MMKAC to fourth place in the annual Alpha Trophy at Lee Valley.

Gibbens took victory in the high jump, and was second in the long jump too, while also competing in the shot put and javelin events.

MK finished fourth overall on Sunday out of the nine clubs from around the country taking part.

The day previous Emma Beardmore and Paige Barnes competed in a throws meeting at Lee Valley. Emma was not far off her PB with an excellent early season throw of 58.50m and Paige throwing 41.54m.

There was also some hammer throwing at the second MMKAC open meet at Stantonbury .

Jasmine Trapnell threw 45.89m to go to no 3 in the club F17 rankings whilst James Ericsson-Nicholls won the M17 hammer throwing the 5kg implement 46.17m.

Personal bests came from Sam Featherstone and Robert Lewis clearing 1.85m in the high jump, Sam also won the long jump with 5.84m. In this discipline Rhys Jordan jumped 4.70m in the M13 event, just off the club all-time top 10. James Firth won the M15 shot with 11.08, again just off the club all-time top 10.

There were for local runners in the annual Flitwick 10km road race. Chris Dunn clocked 41.39, Alex Knowles 46.50, Kevin Church 46.55 and Ben Miller 48.34