Greg Rutherford ruled out of World Championships through injury

Olympic bronze medallist and reigning world long jump champion Greg Rutherford has been ruled out for the remainder of the year through injury.

Rutherford, who recently became a father for the second time, has suffered ankle ligament damage and a hernia, hindering his preparation to defend his World Championship title in London.

Earlier today, Rutherford, who is one of only five British athletes to hold the Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth titles at once, said he was gutted to miss out on the opportunity to defend his crown at Queen Elizabeth Stadium - the same venue he won Olympic gold in 2012.

"In the last few days, I have had to accept an unfortunate reality," Rutherford said. "I did everything I could but with a string of injuries at the worst possible time mean I won't be able to defend my world title in London.

"With an incredible start to the year in training and very promising early form, I have had a difficult series of setbacks as the season progressed. Most recently, a badly damaged ankle ligament and a sportsman's hernia have really put paid to my plans.

"The injuries have taken longer to heal than we hoped, and I have been unable to even jump at all in training, let alone compete.

"I am truly gutted. That stadium is such a special place for me, I am so devestated I won't be competing in front of the best fans in the world in the stadium that changed my life.

"But I'll definitely be there to support by British team-mates and soak up the amazing atmosphere."