Home victory for MMKAC sees them claim fourth overall

By virtue of an excellent victory in the fifth and final Southern Athletics League Division One match at Stantonbury, MMKAC's senior men and ladies track and field team finished in a very respectful fourth place.

Despite just missing out on the top three, MMKAC improved from their ninth place finish last season.

Last weekend, MMKAC won with 225pts followed by Crawley (212), Colchester (205) and Herts Phoenix (123) and collected 26 victories through the match.

The day started, as has often happened this season, with a ladies double in the hammer. Even better was Kayleigh Presswell improving her PB to 58.82m and winning the Female athlete of the match award. Emma Beardmore winning the “B”(47.53m). At the other end of the track Lewis Barnes threw the 7.26kg shot 11.00m for second place with Mark Featherstone winning the “B”(10.45m).

The opening track event, the 800m saw Elle Roche just beaten on the line (2.19.04) but Sophie Botham won the “B”(2.20.82). Into the sprints the team welcomed back Daniel Oderinde and he was very narrowly beaten in the 100m (10.75) whilst Kwame Twumasi-Tawiah won the “B” (11.21). Later Tyrell Dankwa won the 200m (23.37)

Good points were scored in the men’s middle distance races with a double in both the 1500m and 5000m. Ewan Forsythe won a close “A 1500m(4.23.04) with Devon Harford taking the “B” (4.27.71). Steve Tuttle front run the 5000m to win in 15.50.17 with his brother James winning the “B” (16.33,35) Steve later returned to win the 2km steeplechase and Graham Jones won the “B” event. Elle Roche was a good winner of the ladies 3000m (10.25.90).

The male athlete of the match award went to Chuko Cribb for winning the triple jump with an impressive leap of 15.33m as Robert Lewis won the “B” (11.52m). Earlier Robert won the “B” high jump (1.75m) and Sam Featherstone clearing 1.80m to win the “A” string. Chuko (6.74m) and Sam (6.14m) won the long jump.

The Gibbens sisters won the pole vault competition, Rachel leaping 3.80m and Bryony 2.70m. For the ladies, youngster , Isobel Bach worked hard, winning the 400m hurdles (72.49), and taking second places in the high jump (1.50m) and javelin (17.75m).