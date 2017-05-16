Huge haul for MK at county championships

It was a golden weekend for MMKAC as they picked up 35 gold medals at the Bucks Track & Field Championships.

They also picked up 17 silvers and 35 bronze medals, and set two championship records.

Kayleigh Presswell further improved her own hammer PB, winning the senior ladies event throwing 58m60 whilst Chuko Cribb triple jumped 15.18m.

On the track Alfie Yabsley ran 4.02.96 winning the under 20 men 1500m title and yet another PB.

The under 15 boys were the most successful age group winning six of the golds. George Ho won the 100m (12.58) whilst Harrison Reed took a 200/300m double with times of 25.19 and 40.17. Tom Mawanga won the 80m hurdles (12.89), Tim Penley the pole vault (2.25M and Hamish McGarvie the long jump (5.20m).

The under 17 men claimed five golds, Ethan Wilshire was the start of the show producing a double gold from the 200m (23.61) and long jump (5.88m) and just failing to make it a hat-trick by 1/100th of a second in the 100m recording 11.36 against the winning time of 11.35. Ben Roxbee Cox won the bronze (11.67) and Olly Miller placed fourth (11.86), Again on the track Oliver Henry(53.80) won the 400m and Jack Meijer (4.05.34) the 1500m. Finally James Ericsson-Nicholls threw the hammer 52.93m (and another PB) to win the under 17 title.

Two of the senior men’s three golds came in the field. Apart from Chuko in the triple jump Mark Roberson made a very welcome return to form after over a year out with injury with yet another hammer gold for MMKAC (44.38m) Graham Jones won his first county title winning the 1500m (4.15.68) and also took silver in the 800m (2.03.44).

The under 20 men also picked up three golds in the field. James Mottram won both(long/5.62m) and triple jumps (11.27m) with Roberts Lewis clearing 1.80m to win the high jump. Following in Alfie Yabsley’s footsteps in the 1500m were Conrad Webber (2nd/4.03.1), George Wheeler (3rd/4.11,10, Charles Wheeler 4th(4.11.38) and Ewan Forsythe 5th (4.21.02). Ewan then took bronze in the 800m (2.04.19), In the sprints Kwame Twumasi-Tawiah placed 2nd in the 100m (22.16) and 3rd in the 200m (24.23) with Maxwell Brown taking silver in the 200m (22.70).

The final male group, under 13 boys saw Rhys Jordan win the long jump (4.63m) and take silver in the 100m (13.55).

The senior ladies won four golds. Apart from Kayleigh in the hammer there were three track wins. Elle Roche did a middle distance double, 800m (2.24.6) and 1500m (4.51.8) and Katie James took the 400m title with 60.34.Emma Beardmore threw the hammer 48.78m, just short of her PB for silver.

Ebony Carr opened her season with a fine sprint double, 100m (11.27) and 200m (25.23) in the under 20 ladies events. Sophie Botham scored another middle distance double - 800m (2.29.69) and 1500m (4.56.79) and Isobel Back won the shot with 6.76m

The under 15 girls collected four golds. Moyin Oduyemi won the 100m (13.32), there was a throws double from Lara Moffat (shot/8.92m) and (hammer/35.18m) whilst Mia Sloman leapt 1.90m to win the pole vault. Ella Carey won two medals - 800m 2nd/2.24.04 and 300m 3rd/44.13 as did Lateefah Agberimi silver in the 75m hurdles (12.61) and bronze in the long jump (4.75m).

Two golds came in the field for the under 17 ladies, Jasmine Trapnell in the hammer (45.50m) and Tamzin Hill (triple jump/9.87m). Jasmine also took silvers in the triple jump and discus.

Finally for the under 13 girls Lily Mae-Smith again ran strongly to win the 800m (2.28.43) and won the bronze in the 1500m (5.17.64),