Indoor success for MMKAC

Eleven MMKAC athletes competed in the South of England Indoor Championships at Lee Valley Stadium and were rewarded with four podium places.

Gold went to Laura Zialor who retained the Under 20 triple jump title leaping 11m73, Aaron Adom improved from bronze to silver in the senior 200m, improving his PB to 22.40, 5th best in the club all-time rankings whilst over the same distance Ebony Carr won silver in the Under 20ladies event clocking 25.24.

And then in the 800m Anna Kofoed-Gregory took bronze in the same age group with a time of 2.29.85.

Another triple jumper, Jamil Hassan, was just off the podium in the Under 20 event in spite of his improving his indoor PB by 13cm to 14.26m. In the long jump Molly Adams placed 6th jumping 5.16m. In the 60m Ebony set a PB of 7.71 in the heats but not quite quick enough to make the final whilst Molly also set a PB of 8.00 in the heats.

For the Under 20men’s 60m Maxwell Brown made it through heat and semi-final and set a PB of 6.94 for an agonising 4th, just 1/100th off bronze, in the final. He becomes the 5th fastest MK male over this distance. Kwame Twumasi-Tawiah set a PB of 7.23 in his semi-final but 6th place did make the final.

Joshua Boakye ran 7.37 in his heat. Finally in this age group Robert Lewis high jumped an indoor PB of 1.80m for 10th place, 5th best in the club rankings and equalled his outdoor best.

Back with seniors both Aaron Adom(7.20) and Tyrell Dankwa(7.44) set 60m PB’s. Aaron moving to 8th all-time for MMKAC.