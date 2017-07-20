Ladies narrowly miss out on podium in final

Just two points separated MMKAC’s senior ladies from a podium spot at the final round of the UK Women’s League in Leigh.

The team of 13 made the journey north on Sunday to finish equal fourth on the day and fourth overall.

Sale/Manchester and Crawley are promoted with Havering and Reading relegated. Rachel Gibbens was again the star of the day with a 4.00m pole vault victory and winning the “B” high jump (1.65m).

Laura Zialor won the “A” high jump with the same height and also the “B” long jump (5.17m). Kayleigh Presswell (55.26m) and Emma Beardmore (46.02m) again notched up a hammer double.

Kayleigh won the “B” shot (9.89m) and Emma the “B” discus (36.51m).

On the track, the club welcomed Joey Duck back to the team, but the standard of sprinting was very high and she had to settle for 2nd place (11.94) in the 100m with Rachel Oderinde third in the “B” race (12.62).

The team were short of middle-distance runners which meant that Martinha Royles had to run the 800m, 1500m and 3000m whilst Corinne Nurse competed in the 800m and 1500m and ran the 100m hurdles and a leg of the 4 x 400m relay team.

A day earlier in Cardiff, the U13s/15s also came fourth in the Youth Development League Area Final.

Two club records went tumbling: the U15s 4x300m relay team of Ella Carey, Charlotte Underwood, Imogen King and Sara Diaz De La Fuente who set a new club record with a time of 3:01.8, while Eva Durand added two metres to her best javelin throw of 37.20m.

In the field events, Lara Moffat won the hammer (28.73m) and took 2nd in the “B” discus (21.50m). In this age group Moyin Oduyemi yet again sprinted to a surperb 100m/200m double (12.70/26.53). Ella Carey was 2nd in the 800m and 3rd in the 300m.

For the u13 girls, Lily-Mae Smith won the 1200m (3.57.48), ducking under 4mins for the first time. Tolu Adebayo took 2nd in the 75m and 3rd in the 150m

Some good throwing from the under 15 boys with a javelin double from Izaak Larbi (40.66m) and James Frith (36.44m). James placed 2nd in the “A” discus (29.19m) whilst Oliver Moyles won the “B” event (28.52m). George Ho won the “B” Long jump (5.12m) and was 2nd in the 100m (12.32). A fine double in the 80m hurdles from Tom Mawanga (11.97) and Hamish McGarvie (12.97) and in the middle distances races Kiylen Nurse won the “B” 800m (2.12.56)

Finally for the under 13boys, Chad Wilson again sprinted well, 3rd in the 100m (13.45) and 2nd in the 200m (27.41). Thomas Chalmers placed 3rd in both the “B” 75m hurdles (14.47) and 100m (14.25). In the field Rhys Jordan produced a more unusual pair of 2nd positions – long jump (4.96m) and shot (8.29m).