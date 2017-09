Ten runners from MK Lakeside Runners took on the Great North Run - including the Citizen’s own Helen Rojczyk.

David Stobbs led the blues home in 2:02.07, with Alex Stobbs next in 2:17.05.

Then came Linda Cassidy (2:17.56), Kirstie Watson (2:21.46), our Helen (2:24.18), Katrina Douglas (2:33.15), Allie Pitt (2:44.55), Claire Hawes (2:52.14), Jayne D’Silva (3:02.40), Yvette Todd (3:29.52).