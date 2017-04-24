Mark is the Ryall deal as he leads MMKAC home in the London Marathon

Mark Ryall smashed through the three-hour barrier as he finished the London Marathon inside the top 200 on Sunday.

Eleven MMKAC athletes took on the course, with six of them coming in under three hours. Ryall was the first of those, finishing 159th overall in a time of 2:35.45, his best time in MMKAC colours improving by 44-seconds from his race in San Sebastian last autumn and the 9th fastest in the club all-time rankings.

Dan Webber

He ran the first half in 74.54 and the second in 81.51. Jamie Seddon made an excellent debut, 349th in 2:41.05 with near even splits of 78.40 and 82.25 and coming in at 22nd in the club rankings. Dan Webber was just ahead of Jamie at half-way and finished 23 places(372nd) behind, recording 2:41.27, just under 2-minutes slower than last year.

The brother and sister act continued from last years’ London as Wendy Webber produced another outstanding London Marathon, 26th female clocking a PB of 2:53.48 consolidating her position as the fourth fastest MMKAC lady.

As usual Wendy ran a very even paced race with only 2mins08 between her two half-marathon times on the day.

David Moody made his club debut setting a PB of 2:57.22 clipping 5mins from his previous best set in Manchester last year.

Wendy Webber

Tom Hayman was just over a minute behind David having led at half-way by almost 2-mins and clocking 2:58.38, slightly slower than he ran last year in London.

Linsey Ryall ran 9-secs quicker than she ran in San Sebastian finishing 186th lady in London with 3:10.34 and ninth best club all-time.

Steve Martin ran 3:42.42 hacking some 22mins off his PB from Milton Keynes last year whilst Robby Taylor, in his debut clocked 3:45.52.

Julie Freeland(F40) , also in her debut, was well pleased to finish in 3:49.15 and the club contingent was closed in by Mervyn Phillips (in the M60 age group) recording 4:47.21.