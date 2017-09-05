Masters trio conquer Slovakian mountains

Three MMKAC runners competed in the annual World Masters Mountain Running Championships, this year held in Slovakia.

The 10km race with some 600m of climb ascended to Vrsatec near the border with the Czech Republic some 150km north of Bratislava.

After two very hot days the weather was much cooler on race day and ideal for the competitors. Ursula Ghaleb placed 14th in the F60 race (71.43) to complete her fourth consecutive such Championship.

Jim Miller made his debut last year in Italy and here finished 36th in the M60 race (74.59). Brian Graves completed his 20th such event competing in the 75-79 age group race, 19th (109.17).