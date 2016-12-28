MK athletes make top the 20

Marshall Milton Keynes AC have no less than 20 athletes ranked in the UK National Rankings top 20 for 2016.
Not surprisingly Greg Rutherford is no 1 in the long jump by virtue of his 8.31m leap winning the Diamond League Event in Rome. He jumped 8.29m when winning the bronze medal at the Rio Olympics.
Chris Clarke took time from his training with Libby Clegg, (Paralympic 100/200m champion) to record the 12th fastest 200m in the UK with 20.73.
Rankings:
Rachel Gibbens: Senior women’s pole vault - 5th
Kayleigh Presswell: U23 woman’s hammer - 3rd
Elle Roche: U23 3000m - 11th
Chuko Cribb: U23 triple jump - 3rd
Jamil Hassan: U20 triple jump - 6th
Jonathan Pownall: U20 javelin - 15th
Laura Zialor: U20 woman’s triple jump - 2nd. High jump - 8th
Ebony Carr: U20 women’s 200m - 13th
Alfie Yabsley: U17 steeplechase - 5th
Sade Ross: U17 women shot - 20th
Ethan Wiltshire: U15 long jump - 10th, 100m 17th
James Ericsson-Nicholls: U15 hammer - 5th
Sam Featherstone: U15 high jump - 19th
Jasmine Trapnell: U15 girl’s hammer - 13th
Moyin Oduyemi: U13 girl’s 75m - 14th, 100m - 12th, 150m - 6th, 200m - 17th.
Asher Cliff-Aferami: U13 girl’s high jump - 11th.
Lara Moffat: U13 girl’s shot - 7th, hammer - 5th.
Lateefa Agberemi: U13 girl’s long jump - 15th.