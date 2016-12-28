MK athletes make top the 20

Marshall Milton Keynes AC have no less than 20 athletes ranked in the UK National Rankings top 20 for 2016.

Not surprisingly Greg Rutherford is no 1 in the long jump by virtue of his 8.31m leap winning the Diamond League Event in Rome. He jumped 8.29m when winning the bronze medal at the Rio Olympics.

Chris Clarke took time from his training with Libby Clegg, (Paralympic 100/200m champion) to record the 12th fastest 200m in the UK with 20.73.

Rankings:

Rachel Gibbens: Senior women’s pole vault - 5th

Kayleigh Presswell: U23 woman’s hammer - 3rd

Elle Roche: U23 3000m - 11th

Chuko Cribb: U23 triple jump - 3rd

Jamil Hassan: U20 triple jump - 6th

Jonathan Pownall: U20 javelin - 15th

Laura Zialor: U20 woman’s triple jump - 2nd. High jump - 8th

Ebony Carr: U20 women’s 200m - 13th

Alfie Yabsley: U17 steeplechase - 5th

Sade Ross: U17 women shot - 20th

Ethan Wiltshire: U15 long jump - 10th, 100m 17th

James Ericsson-Nicholls: U15 hammer - 5th

Sam Featherstone: U15 high jump - 19th

Jasmine Trapnell: U15 girl’s hammer - 13th

Moyin Oduyemi: U13 girl’s 75m - 14th, 100m - 12th, 150m - 6th, 200m - 17th.

Asher Cliff-Aferami: U13 girl’s high jump - 11th.

Lara Moffat: U13 girl’s shot - 7th, hammer - 5th.

Lateefa Agberemi: U13 girl’s long jump - 15th.