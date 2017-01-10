MMKAC dominate the Bucks Cross-County Championships

The annual Buckinghamshire Cross-Country Championships were held in the grounds of Stowe Park, Buckingham and, as usual, MMKAC took the major share of the honours winning as many as five team titles and seven individual Championships.

For the past 25-years MK have dominated the senior men’s championship and this year was no exception as they put their scoring six in the leading thirteen finishers. Competing around a challenging 11km course, Graham Jones continued his fine form established this winter and led the team home winning the bronze medal with a time of 38.46. Jamie Seddon was just 10-seconds in arrears for a fine 4th position ahead of Steve Tuttle (8th), James Tuttle (10th), Chris Hearn (11th) and Ian Wood (13th) who comprised the gold medal winning team retaining the Charles Allen Trophy ahead of Chiltern Harriers and the Vale of Aylesbury. Steve Herring missed the scoring six, 16th overall and 5th in the M40 category.

Alfie Yabsley

The under 20 men and over 60 men raced over a shorter 8km course. Again the Wheeler twins battled it out for the M20 gold medal and it was George who prevailed over Charles. Phil Jones made a very welcome come-back to win M60 gold with Paul Mason in the bronze medal position.

Lara Bromilow led throughout the senior ladies 8km race to take gold and also led the team to a comfortably victory. Natasha Baker claimed 4th place and Wendy Webber closed the team in with her 7th position. For good measure Wendy was also the 3rd F35 to finish. Helena De Villiers, in her debut, backed up the team well with 15th. Diane Baldwin took the F55 gold with Diane Farmer 3rd in this category. Wendy Webber, Diane Baldwin and Debra Brent finished 3rd, 7th and 13th in the veterans category which was more than enough to win the relevant team race.

Alfie Yabsley moved up from silver last year to win the M17 6km race. Ewan Forsythe put in a quite superb last kilometre. Firstly he closed a gap of some 50m to move from 4th to a podium position and by the finish line he was just 2-seconds away from the silver medal. This duo, backed up by Marcus Lovell (7th) and James Minter (8th) suitably retained the team title.

The under 17 ladies also raced over 6km and again finished 2nd in their team race, Wycombe winning this year. However a strong run from Georgia Flawn-Thomas took her to the silver medal with Enya Deysel (6th) and Holly Jamieson (7th) completing the scoring team.

Barbara de Koning

Barbara De Koning led from start to finish to dominate the under15 girls 4km race coming home in 15.37. Ella Carey put in a strong finish to take silver and with Montana Edghill, 5th, MMKAC swept to team gold.

Barbara’s younger sister Sonja made her debut in the event and ran a stirring race for silver in the under girls 3km race, just 3-seconds off gold. Charlotte Underwood was just off the podium position, in 4th and even with Lily Smith(7th), Chiltern Harriers just snatched team gold ahead of MK.

The under 13 boys raced over the same distance and again Chiltern took team gold ahead of MK. Aidan Murphy continued his good form this season, 5th overall chased home by Harry Legg (10th), Seb Henry (11th) and Jack Rose (12th).

Finally, in spite of a bronze medal from James Dowsett, the under 15boys had to settle for bronze in the team race over 4km. Robert Hickman placed 15th, Leo Freeland 17th and Jack Sharp 21st to complete the scoring team.