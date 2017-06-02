MMKAC have to settle for third in Premier Midland League

The MMKAC under 20 team travelled to Rugby for their second Youth Development Premier Midland League Match.

The home club won comfortably but there was a close match between Birchfield Harriers and MMKAC for second place. The Birmingham club just prevailed by 18pts, 678 to 660 but with one match remaining they are still in a good position to make the League Final.

Two club records were broken. The u17men’s 4x100m relay team of Hugo Wallace, David Boakye,Ethan Wiltshire and Stephen Harvey clocked 43.8 to clip no less than 0.7 off the previous best. Emma Mears led all the way to win the under 20 ladies 1500m steeplechase in a time of 5.15.1 clipping almost 2-secs off the previous record set in 2006. This age group saw double victories from Ebony Carr in the 100m/12.0 and 200m/24.7, the latter a PB, and from Sophie Botham in the 800m(2.26.3) and 1500m(4.54.9).

The hammer afforded good points for the team, James Ericsson-Nicholls threw 48.77m to win the M17 event with Archard Yabsley winning the “B”(34.59m) whilst both Paige Barnes (F20/41.27m) and Jasmine Trapnell (F17/46.81m and a PB) placed third.

Another double came from Conrad Webber who not only front run to win the F20 1500m but set a PB of 4.01.9 and later won the “B” 400m in 54.6. In this age group Alfie Yabsley won the 2km steeplechase in 6.18.1, Jamil Hassan the triple jump(13.51m) and the Wheeler twins Charles and George were both first across the 3000m finish line in 8.56.2. In this latter distance Montana Edghill won the F20 race(11.00.1) and Gemma Milne the F17 race(12.12.9)

Both Ewan Forsythe(M20) and Charlotte Cook(F17) won their respective 800m races with strong finishes clocking times of 2.03.9 and 2.27.5 respectively.