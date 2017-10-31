MMKAC stars are conquering the ultras

A small group MMKAC runners have been concentrating on ultra running this summer.

Paul Sutherland, apart from competing in a number of long European trail races, completed back-to-back marathons in a recent Enigma Challenge around Caldecotte Lake. On day one he finished 4th with a time of 3hours34.44.

Russell Rose

Just 24 hours later he won race two with a time of 3:30.44, a really powerful set of consistent results. At their recent awards evening Paul was presented with the Ultra Runner of the Year trophy.

Russell Rose completed the Robin Hood 100miler in a time of 24hours 54mins, placing 26th overall. The event was around the Dukeries including sections of Sherwood Forest (in the night) and the Chesterfield Canal.

His wife Sheila is hoping to join the “100 Marathon Club” this weekend. She started back in 2013 and with 99 in the bag is looking forward to completing her 100th at Caldecotte Lake on Saturday.