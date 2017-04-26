MMKAC youngsters start season with second at Stantonbury

The MMKAC youngsters opened their season in the Youth Development League(Midlands Premier Divison) at Stantonbury.

League champions Rugby & Northampton just prevailed over the hosts, scoring 543pts against 523. Birchfield Harriers(484) were third followed by Charnwood, Solihull and Wolverhampton.

Lily-Mae Smith

It is a very long match comprising no less than 74 events. In the U13 girls events there was a double in the 1200m from Sonja De Koning (4.05.3) and Annabel Sanders (4.25.5). Lily-Mae Smith led all the way to win the 800m in yet another PB for her with 2.29.81.

The under 15girls notched a number of good performances. Agberemi Lateefah (12.3) and Asher Cliff Afemari (13.0) won both 75m hurdles races, Moyin Oduyemi was a close second in fast 100/200m clocking PB’s of 12.7 and 26.1. Ella Carey also took two fine second places in the 800m (2.23.6) and 300m (44.5) in the 1500m Barbara De Koning was a very close second in the A race (4.05.3) with Imogen King (5.04.4) winning the B race. In the field events Lara Moffat won the A hammer( 38.30m) and took second place in the shot (9.46m) and won the B discus(17.96m). Eva Durand placed second in the A javelin (28.71m) and won the B hammer (21.24m).

For the under 13 boys Chad Wilson took a sprint double in the 100m (13.3) and 200m (27.5) with Rhys Jordan winning the B 100m (13.7). This duo along with Josh Stephens and Sam Davies won the 4 x 100m relay in a time of 55.25.

For the under 15s, Leo Freeland front run the 800m winning with 2.13 and Alan Frith won the shot (11.37m). Tim Penley won the pole vault clearing 2.10m and threw the hammer 14.43m for second position.