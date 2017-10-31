More recognition for the proud Redway Runners

After winning the England Athletics East ‘Running Club of the Year 2017’, Redway Runners have been recognised once again.

They were awarded Highly Commended in the Women’s Running Magazine Running ‘Club of the Year 2017’ awards and came runners up in the England Athletics ‘Club of the Year 2017’.

Sophie Phoenix and Carol Glover represented Redway Runners at the England Athletics awards night at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

Sophie said: “The honor was huge and even though we didn’t win, to get runner-up was a massive achievement for all involved.

“What seemed to impress people the most was the sheer amount of members and variety we had within our club.

“It was great to be able to point people in the direction of our Facebook page and website so they couldn’t believe how much we offered to our runners and the praise and compliments that followed were overwhelming – it really did show us that our club is something truly special.”