No rest over the New Year for athletes

It was a busy New Years period for the women of MMKAC.
On New Year's Eve, Diane Baldwin - pictured - competed in the Ely 10km race, finishing 105th overall and 1st F55 in a time of 43.55, 42nd best on the UK rankings for 2016. Over 600 finished.
Next day Lara and Fi Han Bromilow ran in the annual New Year's Day Serpentine - a 10km in London. Both set personal bests as Lara placed 27th overall and second lady with a time of 36.18.
This performance moves Lara up to seventh in the club all-time rankings.
Her mother Fi-Han ran a PB pf 55.43 and was third in the F60 age group.