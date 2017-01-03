No rest over the New Year for athletes

It was a busy New Years period for the women of MMKAC.

On New Year's Eve, Diane Baldwin - pictured - competed in the Ely 10km race, finishing 105th overall and 1st F55 in a time of 43.55, 42nd best on the UK rankings for 2016. Over 600 finished.

Diane Baldwin

Next day Lara and Fi Han Bromilow ran in the annual New Year's Day Serpentine - a 10km in London. Both set personal bests as Lara placed 27th overall and second lady with a time of 36.18.

This performance moves Lara up to seventh in the club all-time rankings.

Her mother Fi-Han ran a PB pf 55.43 and was third in the F60 age group.