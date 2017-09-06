Peters and Robinson dominate Tour of MK

The 35th annual Tour of Milton Keynes started on Sunday with the Tattenhoe Park 11km race and continued next day with a cross-country race at Potterspury.

A record and sizeable field of 111 runners started and were led home by Jonathan Peters (37.28). James Seddon placed second (38.02) and guest runner, Daniel Woodgate (Luton) taking third place (38.34).

Moving north to Potterspury Jonathan made it two consecutive wins (28.12) but Dan Woodgate (28.19) just edged Jamie Seddon by one second.

Rachel Robinson was again an easy winner of the ladies race.