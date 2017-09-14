Peters and Robinson dominate Tour of MK

Jonathan Peters and Rachel Robinson completed the double for MMKAC at the 35th Tour of Milton Keynes.

Robinson was never headed through the week, leading from the opening day to reclaim the title she won two years ago.

In the men’s race, Peters headed a competitive trio of Jamie Seddon and Dan Woodgate (Luton). By the end, there were less than two minutes separating the trio.

The annual race attracted record finishers - 105 completed the Tour, with Dave Finkel-Hawkins completing his 32nd Tour coming 64th overall.