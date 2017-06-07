Records tumble at the British Milers Classic

A record number of finishers crossed the line when Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club hosted the British Milers Club Classic at Stantonbury.

Nearly 500 runners finished, with 299 personal bests set, with 74 per cent of MMKAC athletes setting their own PBs.

Jack Meijer broke the club M17 record by 5-seconds recording 8.37.91. In the same race PB’s came from George Wheeler(8.39.68) and Charles Wheeler(8.40.19). Conrad Webber competed in the “A” 1500m race and ran his first sub 4-mins time for this distance (3.57.59) and the 14th best in the club rankings.

Ewan Forsythe(M20) just failed to break the 2-min barrier in the 800m placing 2nd in his race with a PB of 2.01.09. James Minter (2.04.91) was the next fastest, and Marcus Lovell (F17) was the quickest in 2.05.96.

Sophie Botham (F20) set a 800m PB with a time of 2.18.50.

Ella Carey(F15) won her age group race, and set a PB of 2.19.70 (11th best club all-time and no 35 in the current UK rankings).

In the steeplechase races Alfie Yabsley placed 2nd in the 2000m race in 5.59.72, just 2-secs of his PB whilst Holly Jamieson in the F17 race over 1500m survived a fall at the water-jump to pick herself up and clocked a PB of 5.34.84 to go to no 4 in the club all-time rankings.

More PB’s from the fastest M15’s over 800m were Leo Freeland (2.12.21) and Kiylen Nurse (2.12.98) whilst best M13’s were Harry Rose (2.31.39) and Oliver Ewing (2.33.92). For the girls age groups Imogen King (F15) set a 1500m best with 4.59.36 and Lily-Mae Smith was the quickest F13 (5.10.13).

For the M13 boys Harry Rose (2.31.39) and Oliver Ewing (2.33.92) ran the fastest 800m and PB times.

Finally moving to the older age groups John Skelton ran a UK M65 age group record over 3000. Competing at Watford he clocked 10.19.82 taking 2-secs off the record set in 2014.