Redway Runners conquer the streets of London

The London Marathon turned a shade of green on Sunday as 30 Redway Runners took on the capital course.

Alex Webb, Helen Whalley and Steve Morris were the lucky recipients of the running club ballot places and all took part in a series of Sunday marathon training sessions around Milton Keynes.

Genci Alb topped the club tables and shadowed the pros throughout his marathon, finishing in 2:36:30 while Jen Sangster topped the ladies finishing times for the club with an impressive 3:09:22. Jen qualified to run for the Great Britain Masters marathon team at the Manchester Marathon at the start of April and it is clear that she will be one to watch.

The club congratulates all members who took part for completing the 26.2 mile course and for raising thousands of pounds for a variety of local and national charities.

The Redway Runners is an all-inclusive running club in Milton Keynes, with over 1000 members and sessions every day of the week. The club regularly runs beginners courses and encourages runners of all abilities to take part. For more information about the club, visit www.redwayrunners.com.