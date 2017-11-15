Redway Runners honoured by People's Award

Martin Lawrence, founder and chairman of Redway Runners, was this week presented with the People’s Award for Sport for Milton Keynes.

The inaugural People’s Awards, held in the 50th year of Milton Keynes, celebrate and honour the outstanding achievements of community champions who willingly help others.

Martin humbly accepted his award, saying:“A lot of work goes on behind the scenes to make sure everything we do works well, so much of it could not happen without all the people that help in so many ways.

“This is an award for the whole club. It is just an amazing story of how the club has developed and grown over the years.”