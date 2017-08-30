Relay boys claim win in Birmingham

As a pre-cursor to the Diamond League Meeting at Birmingham, British Athletics invited a number of u15/u17/u20 club 4 x 100m relay teams to compete on the track ahead of the international events.

MMKAC had teams in seven of the eight races, won two, set three club records and were second in three races.

The u17 squad of Hugo Wallace, Davis Boakye, Ethan Wiltshire and Stephen Harvey won the M17 race in 43.91 ahead of Rugby & Northampton and the M20’s not only won(ahead of Birchfield Harriers) but set a club record of 43.80 with the foursome of Olly Miller, Ben Roxbee-Cox, Joshua Boakye and Kwame Twumasi-Tawiah.

Both the M13s and M15s set club records whilst finishing second in their respective races. The younger boys clocked 52.43 with Rhys Jordan, Ed Barber, Joshua Stephens and Chad Wilson and the under 15s team of George Ho, Daniel Pindura, Hamish McGarvie and Harrison Reed recording 47.33.