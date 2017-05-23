Second for MMKAC's seniors in Division One clash

MMKAC narrowly missed out on victory in the Southern Athletics League Division One match Bedford, losing by just six points.

The seniors athletes were embroiled in a battle with with the Peterborough based Nene Valley Harriers throughout the afternoon but just losing out scoring 201pts, six down on their opponents. Bedford placed third.

In this latter match both Athlete of the Match awards went to MMKAC athletes – Chuko Cribb winning the triple jump for the men and Kayleigh Presswell the hammer for the ladies. Chuko leapt to a club record of 15.30m whilst Kayleigh threw the hammer 56.84m.

Emma Beardmore won the “B” event throwing 46.93m. Rachel Gibbens cleared 3.90m in the pole vault, her best for two years and made it a double with a win in the high jump of 1.60m. Another double came from Ebony Carr winning both the 100m (12.3) and 200m (24.8).

Good points came in the 400m with Katie James 2nd (59.8) and Lizzie Adam winning the “B” (60.8). In the endurance races, Lara Bromilow led all the way in the 5000m (17.25.9) and took 2nd in the 1500m (4.52.4) whilst Montana Edghill in her debut, was 2nd in the “B” with 4.58.2, just short of her PB.

The men opened –up with a 100m sprint double from Maxwell Brown(11.1) and Kwame Twumasi-Tawiah (11.3) whilst at the other end of the track disciplines, Graham Jones, with a fast last lap, won the 3000m (9.04.6) and then the “B” 3000m steeplechase(10.23.6). The men’s hammer was rewarding for MMKAC as Mark Roberson won with throw of 45.23m and Lewis Barnes was a close runner-up in the “B” (35.23m).