Seddon soars in Watford half marathon

Jamie Seddon finished a sensational ninth in the ever-popular Watford Half Marathon.

Seddon was one of 14 MMKAC athletes taking part, making up the 1,700 strong field. His time of 74.10 though was 50 seconds shy of his personal best.

Dan Webber clocked 76.36 to finish 20th overall and fourth place in the M40 category.

Fourth age positions also went to Ian Lamb in the M50s (86.31) and Wendy Webber (W35/88.09).

Newcomer David Moody placed 61st overall in a PB of 83.28, Chris Dunn closed in 132nd (87.14), Phil Catcheside set a PB of 89.59, 188th and well pleased to break the 90minute barrier.

Chris Nicholson ran 91.56, Russell Rose 91.59 and Miriam Drewett was their second home (106.03). Leah Hatrwell clocked 111.40, Karen Tincknell 104.35, Vanessa Stride 125.20 and finally Karen Bugai, 128.56.