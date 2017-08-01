Skelton breaks new records en route to gold

Have your say

John Skelton competed at the European Masters Athletics Championships, held in Aarhus, Denmark and won the gold medal in the M65 age group 1500m.

The MMKAC athlete qualified comfortably second in his heat with a time of 5.27.35. And in the final he won by over five-seconds.

John ran 4.56.87, fastest UK time this year and the fourth best all-time in the UK age group rankings.

Giovanni Finielli (Italy) took silver (5.02.12) and Tom Christensen the bronze (5.05.56).

John is in the form of his life, having won the British M65 Championships over both 1500m and 5000m earlier and set a UK 3000m record of 10.19.82 at Watford at the end of May.

Diane Framer contested the 4km cross-country Championships and placed fourth with a time of 16.36, 29-secs off the bronze medal performance but ahead of two other Great Britain runners.