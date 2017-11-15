Teardrop triumph for MMKAC

MMKAC's defence of their Chiltern Cross-Country League Division 1 crown was given another boost with victory in the second round at the Teardrop Lakes.

Another overall team(90 runners) victory over challengers Bedford & County AC kept MMKAC at the head of Division One and in the defence of the League title.

Jack Meijer on the podium

The match included a round of the British Athletics Cross-Country Challenge attracting athletes from all over the UK. Jack Meijer in the 6km under 17 men’s race not only won the Chiltern league race but shook off the challenge from two Yorkshire runners to win the UK Challenge event. For MMKAC Finlay Gibbs placed 12th, Robert Hickman 29th and Pele Greenall 38th.

The senior men raced over 10km and placed their scoring ten in the first 62 from the field of 270. Steve Tuttle, runner-up in match one at Oxford, had to settle for 5th this time and with a fine run from Liam Smith (9th), Graham Jones (12th) and James Tuttle (15th) they had four in the top 20.

The senior ladies raced to a team victory around a 6km course with a squad of 13 runners in the field of 150. Lara Bromilow placed third again reversing a defeat from Elle Roche at Oxford, 5th here and with Ashley Berry 9th they were well on their way to the team win. Rachel Robinson placed 13th, Wendy Webber 19th and Alex Knowles 46th.

For the younger female age groups, Montana Edghill finished 6th in the under 17 race over 5km whilst Imogen King(7th) led the U15s home. Here Tia Sinclair-Linton closed in 13th, Jodie Brogden 17th and Nicole Whittle 18th. The under 13’s raced over 3km and were again led by Sonja De Koning (4th) with Phoebe Miller (11th), Morenike Orimalad (18th) and Millie Freeland (22nd). Madeline Pearce headed the enthusiastic under 11 team placing 22nd overall.

For the under 11 boys Sam Oldroyd finished an excellent 7th whilst in the under 13 race Callum Tripp placed 10th leading Harry Rose(14th), Oliver James (16th) and Ethan Murrill (50th) in the team event.

Finally Leo Freeland was again a top 10 finisher for the under 15 boys, 6th overall and then came a fast finishing Aidan Murphy (18th), Jack Sharp (23rd) and Tomas Billenness (26th).