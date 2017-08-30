Top gong for green machine

Redway Runners have been voted ‘Club of the Year’ by England Athletics East Region.

The award means that they now go forward to the national awards to be held later in the year.

Committee member Steve Scott said: “It was an enormous privilege to receive this award.

“The award is well deserved as the club has grown into one of the leading running clubs in the country. Starting from just five members, seven years ago, it now boasts membership of over 1,250. All the praise must go to our chairman Martin Lawrence, who has worked tirelessly to build the club.”