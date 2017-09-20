Tuttle on the podium on his half marathon debut

Steve Tuttle capped a fine debut at a new distance as he finished third at the Bristol half marathon.

The MMKAC athlete finished in 69 minutes 49 seconds in a time that also ranks him eighth in MMKAC history over the distance.

Lara Bromilow set a personal best of 79.59 finishing fourth lady and moving up to fourth in the club rankings.

James Tuttle, who finished 27th with a PB of 74.29.

MMKAC also had athletes competing at the Leighton 10 mile race. Dan Webber and Ian Wood led the MMKAC contingent, Dan just ahead, 11th in 58.44 and taking the second M40 award with Ian setting a PB of 58.57, finishing 12th.

Then came David Moody, 16th (60.40) Gary Blaber, 18th (61.04). Andrew Kirschner 22nd (62.18), Tom Hayman 24th (62.32), Matt Clarke 33rd (64.18), Matt Child 54th (68.48), Chris Nicholson 74th (71.43) Kevin Church 106th (76.53). There were four women: Leah Hartwell (91.00), Ursula Ghaleb (92.09), Hazel Cockerill (100.44) and Karen Bugai (106.48).