Youngsters help Bucks to strong finish

A number of MMKAC youngsters represented Buckinghamshire in the annual South of England Inter-Counties Cross-country Championships at Oxford.

The best individual position came from Jack Meijer who just broke in top the top 10 in the under 17 men’s race coming home in 10th.

His performance helped Buckinghamshire finish 12th overall.

James Dowsett placed 12th for the under 15s as Bucksinghamshire placed a fine fourth, excellent at this level of competition.

The under 13 girls also closed in fourth with Barbara de Koning third team scorer in 29th.

Young Jack Rose was fourth scorer for the under 13s where Buckinghamshire placed eighth in the team race overall.