Youngsters setting new records

There was a very enthusiastic attendance at the club’s first open track and field meeting of the year, this one essentially for youngsters.

In the under 11 races over 75m Hayley Dimond and Conrad Gyan were the quickest girl and boy both clocking 11.4. Moyin Oduyemi set personal bests in winning both the F15 100m (13.0) and 200m (27.0). In the 100m Rhys Jordan was the fastest M13 (13.8), Harrison Reed the fastest M15 (12.20) and Ben Roxbee-Cox the best M17 (11.7). Tolu Adebayo was the fastest F13 (14.5) and Abigail Fitton the best F17 (12.9). Ben Roxbee-Cox ran the fastest 200m overall with 23.8 and Abigail Fitton clocking 26.4.

The M11’s ran over 600m with Lizzie Garner the quickest F11 (2.04.1) and Tony Sapwell running 2.02.9 in the M11’s. In the F13’s 1500m Lily Mae Smith ran the excellent time of 5.10.1, the 11th fastest in the overall club rankings. Brian Sayle won the M17’s 1500m with 4.34.9 just ahead of Harry Ewing (4.37.1) and Tom Ewing (4.37.7) Montana Edghill (F17) clocked 5.11.8 whilst Leo Freeland was the best M15 (4.46.2)

Kobe Sinclair-Linton won the M11 long jump (4.02m) with Hayley Dimond leaping 3.59m for the furthest F11 jump. Sam Featherstone set the best M17 long jump with 5.58m, Hamish McGarvie jumped 4.96m in the M15’s and Rhys Jordan took the M13 honours with 4.38m. Lateefah Agberemi jumped 4.46m in the F15’s and Elizabeth Tchumeni the best F13 (3.76m).

Within the overall events there was a “ QUADKIDS” competition for the under 11’s. Here they accumulated points over four disciplines, 75m, 600m, Jong Jump and the Vortex Howler. Ayesha Jones won the girls competition scoring 210pts followed by Hayley Dimond (201) and then both N’Dea Lambert and Lizzie Garner notching up 181. Kobe Sinclair-Linton won the boys with 247pts, just 10 ahead of D’Mitri Varlack (237) and Toby Shipwell a close third(235).

On the roads Ian Wood led home six MMKAC runners in the Oakley 20, part of the build-up for the London Marathon for many. Ian placed 8th with a PB of 2.08.08 chased back by Mike Kerrigan (38th/2.16.53), Russell Rose(76th/2.23.39) Fran Malin (201th/2.41.01), Mark Peterkin (705th/2.41.38) and Julie Freeland (293rd/2.49.14). Further north Ians’ brother Ross was just outside the 3hour barrier in the Manchester Marathon, slashing his PB by 16-mins with a final time of 3:01.41 and splits of 88.35 and 93.06.