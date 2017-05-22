Youth comes good as MMKAC get their revenge

The youngsters of MMKAC took revenge for their Youth Premier League defeat at home against Northampton and Rugby with victory in Birmingham.

In the U15 girls, Moyin Oduyemi placed 2nd in both sprints,100m (12.8) and 200m (26.5), Ella Carey ran to second in the 800m (2.24.4) and third in the 300m as Sara Diaz De La Fuente won the “B” in 45.6.

In the 1500m, Barbara De Koning placed 3rd(5.02.7) and Imogen King won the “B” race (5.05.3). Good points in the 75m hurdles from Lateefah Agberemi, 2nd and a win in the “B” race from Asher Cliff-Afemari, both girls recording 13.0.

Lara Moffat won the hammer with 33.68m and then placed 2nd and 3rd in the discus and shot respectively.

In the U13 girls’ 1200m where there was an “A&B” double from Lily-Mae Smith (4.00.7) and Sonja De Koning (4.03.4).

For the U13 boys, Chad Wilson won the 200m(28.2) and “B” shot(6.87m) and took 2nd in the 100m(13.4) then later anchored the 4 x100m relay team to victory.

MK took good points in the 75m hurdles, Edward Barber (2nd/14.6) and William Boddy winning the “B” race (15.4). Edward long jumped 4.38m for 2nd”B” with Rhys Jordan 2nd in the “A” event (4.52m).

Finally with the U15 boys, the day started with a hammer double from Oliver Moyles (19.42m) and Ayoyinka Adelowo (19.14m) and continued with a javelin double from Izaak Larbi (36.88m) and James Frith (30.12m).

On the track George Ho placed 2nd in the 100m (12.2) and 4th in the 200m(26.0) with Kylen Nurse winning the “B” 300m (41.7).