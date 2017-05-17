Bandits escape with wins over the Bucks

Baseball returned to Milton Keynes on Sunday, but it wasn’t a winning return as MK Bucks went down to league favourites Birmingham Bandits.

The Bucks struggled against the Bandits, who were relegated last season, but are hottly tipped to make an immediate return to the league above.

The opening match saw Birmingham win 14-3, and the second 16-0.

MK struggled against the team that had dropped down from the league above, and it was clear to see why they are the favourites to win the league as they romped to victory.

Still MK had some great opportunities to get into a winning position in both games but they were unable to capitalise.

The Bucks hope to bounce back this weekend away to Long Eaton Storm on Sunday May 20.

If you have an interest in joining the MK Bucks they are always looking out for new members and players.

Their next home game is on Sunday June 4 against Leicester Blue Socks. The game starts at 12pm at Woughton on the Green.