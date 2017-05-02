Cooke conquers MK Marathon as thousands take on the challenge

Gareth Cooke won the MK Marathon by nearly two minutes on Bank Holiday Monday.

More than 2,000 people took on the 26.2 mile course, and Cooke's time of 2:40.08 saw him comfortably home ahead of Kurtis Gibson in second, who set 2:42.02. Adam Holland of Notfast RC completed the podium in 2:42.47.

Stephen Young

Stephen Young was first home for Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club in seventh overall, setting a PB of 2:54.09, as did Chris Finister just breaking 3 hours with 2:58.48 placing 27th. Simon Kirschner-Heavens also set a PB of 3:22.49 placing 171st and finally Chris Dunn placed 237th in 3:30.58.

VIDEO: The start of the MK Marathon

More than 3,000 took on the half marathon course too, with David Hudson's remarkable 1:14.16 winning the day ahead of Andrew Inskip (1:15.02) and Rebecca Moore (1:16.50).

Over 200 Redway Runners took part in the half marathon and marathon. Seven members completed their first marathon after a year being mentored on the Zero to Hero programme. The group has worked up to the marathon distance together with the support of the running club and their dedicated mentors.

Redway Runners

Sean O'Leary (mentoring Jo Fewings) and Niam Hani (mentoring Leigh Steer) among other mentors have been with their mentees every step of the way and a strong bond has developed across the group. They were joined by many other members experiencing the marathon distance for the first time.