Akhlaq and Butt tear through title rivals as Wolverton open a gap at the top

Wolverton extended their lead top Cherwell League Division 3 with a dominant victory over title rivals Westbury.

A mighty century from Atif Akhlaq put Wolves into contention at the top of the order. His 139 made up more than half of Wovlerton’s 260-6.

But his achievements were overshadowed by an incredible spell of bowling by team-mate Idrees Butt.

While Olly Tice did his best to make a game of it, scoring 98, Butt took a sensational 7-35 to rip Westbury apart, and send them back to the pavilion for just 188.

Wolverton lead the division by 31 points.