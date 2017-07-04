Another ton for Ross Poulter sees him second in the standings

Ross Poulter is the second leading run scorer in Four Counties Cricket after scoring an unbeaten 127 for Old Bradwell against Whitchurch.

With Poulter leading the way at the top of the order, hitting 16 fours and two sixes, the home side powered to 267-3, with Ross Butler adding another 71 to the score.

The response was in trouble from the off, and Paul Mills was the pick of the bowlers, taking 5-30 as Whitchurch were skittled for 168, losing by 99 runs.

Old Bradwell moved up to second in Division 3, while Poulter is second in the batting stats with 525.

Westcroft 2nds are on the edge of the promotion spots in Division 3 after an excellent 56 run win over Stoke Hammond. Faisal Mahmood (59) and Adnan Quershi (41) put on an excellent first wicket stand for Westcroft, who posted 182 from their innings.

In reply, Haroon Butt was too hot to handle for Stoke Hammond as he took 4-20 to bowl out the visitors for 126.

Shenley Church End meanwhile came up just three runs shy of snatching a victory over Milton Bryan. Chasing the home side’s 190, Shenley could only score 188-6 from their 44 overs, meaning the points were shared.

Newport Pagnell climbed out of the Division 2 relegation zone with a consummate performance against bottom club Eggington Foresters.

Despite being under-strength, Shaun Van Eaden and Daniel Broad took three wickets apiece as Newport bowled Eggington out for 83. And 50 not out at the top of the order from Paul Braddy saw Newport (84-3) ease to victory and out of the relegation zone.

Leaders Westcroft (159) almost stumbled against title contenders Aspley Guise (132) but remain top of the league.

Olney Town (215-8) beat North Crawley 2nds (133) by 82 runs, and Open University (193) beat Bromham (124).

MK Warriors remain in control in Division 4 after easily seeing past Wing with Wingrave by six wickets. Bowling out the home side for 129, Warriors needed just 23 overs to reach 130-4 and wrap up their four wicket win.

Kiranjit Singh’s excellent 60 for New City 2nds wasn’t enough to secure the victory over Studham. Singh’s knock saw New City post 170-8, with Jai Dave adding a solid 45 not out down the order.But two half centuries in the Studham ranks guided them to 174-3 and the win.

And Olney Town (214-3) batted well against Wilden (323-5) but had to settle for a draw.