Kamran Anwar took three wickets before the rain came down and put paid to Stony Stratford’s game against Horton House on Saturday.

The home side were 91-3 when the rain came, but Anwar had bowled a mean seven-over spell for Stony, taking all three wickets for 32 runs.

With two games remaining, Stony sit ninth in the Northants Premier League table, taking on Brixworth next week before finishing up against Rushden Town.