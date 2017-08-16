Basement defeat sees Stony on the brink

Stony Stratford are just two points from the Northants Premier League drop zone after losing to bottom club Wollaston on Saturday.

While Vicram Sohal took an excellent 5-44 for the visitors, Wollaston opener Harry Broome’s 56 helped them on their way to 195-7 at the change.

Batting collapses have been a disappointing trait for Stony this season, and so it proved again as Robert Bassin (3-22) and Tom Doyle (4-13) took control.

With just three batsmen in the teens, Stony were back in the pavilion for just 97.