Great Brickhill are back in the Cherwell Division 1 title race after their defeat to Leighton Buzzard last week was overturned.

The result, along with their rained-off affair against Twyford means they are 14 points adrift of leaders Aston Rowant.

The toppers face third place Dinton next week, while Graeme Carter’s side play Cumnor for their chance at lifting the title.