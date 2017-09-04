Brickhill finally break their duck on the final day

Great Brickhill avoided the embarrassing stat of going an entire season without a victory by breaking their duck on the final day of the season against Shipton-under-Wychwood.

A sensational 167 not out from skipper Doug Aris, featuring 24 fours and five maximums, was the only real highlight from their innings, but it was more than enough to help Brickhill on to a competitive 281-8 - recovering from a shaky start as they fell to 32-3.

The visitors made a decent start though, with both openers scoring 30+ runs on their way to a partnership of 52.

But with no-one taking on the Brickhill attack, and regular wickets falling, the home side sensed victory for the first time this season.

The final two wickets fell to Ravikishore Booka, who took 2-2 from his 1.4 overs to finally pick up a win for his side.