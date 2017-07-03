Brilliant Brian takes six-fer as Milton Keynes keep the pressure up at the top

A sensational six-wicket haul from Brian Tompkins kept Milton Keynes right in title contention for Four Counties Division 1 as they hammered New Bradwell by nine wickets.

Tompkins, in partnership with fellow opening bowler Daniel Ramsell had the home side on the ropes from the off, leaving them toiling on 16-4.

MK vs New Bradwell

Chris Timms and Andy Overton though would both go on to reach half centuries to form something of a recovery for New Bradwell, but the MK bowling unit wouldn’t be denied.

Tompkins ended with figures of 6-37, while Ramsell cleaned up the rest with 4-43 as New Bradwell were back in the hutch for 167.

The run chase would be fairly routine for MK. Openers Nimesh Chavda (60) and Kaushik Sunkara (70 not out) put on 127 for the first wicket, with Sam Haggar (32 not out) joining Sunkara at the crease as MK (170-1) cruised to a comfortable nine wicket win to keep the gap at the top to Thurleigh at just five points.

North Crawley’s (200) return to form was thwarted by a stubborn MK City (180-7) holding out for a draw. Sam Chapman hit 61 for Crawley, while Alex Walker returned to the side with 50.

But Asif Iqbal (55) and Adeel Raja Anjum (57) dug in for City to secure the draw.

Printers (252-9) climbed out of the relegation two after a winning draw against New City (162-8) who replaced them in the bottom two.