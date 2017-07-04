Bryce brings home the win for Stony

Stony Stratford distanced themselves from the Northants Premier League relegation zone with a great win over Brixworth.

Batting first, Stony lost both openers cheaply, but Marl Hulbert got the innings back on track. He would end with 51 runsto his name.

While there were runs in fits and starts, Kevin Wijesinghe hit 49 batting down at nine as Stony posted 217-9.

Brixworth’s innings began well, but batsmen came and went cheaply. Apart from William Thomas’ 64, there simply weren’t enough runs on the board.

Dean Bryce was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets and having a helping hand in a run-out as Brixworth were bowled out for 198 to lose by 19 runs.

Stony have a week off next week.