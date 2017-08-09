Butt's fifer keeps Wolverton in the promotion hunt

Idrees Butt continued his great form with the ball as Wolverton maintained second place in Cherwell League Division 3 with a win over Horley.

The home side’s batting did not live up to much, as they slumped to 8-3 early on, never fully recovering from their shaky start.

Butt ended with figures of 5-14, ably backed up by Ahsan Malik’s 3-34 as Horley were eventually skittled for 90.

Chasing down the low score was routine for Wolves. An opening partnership worth 56 put them in control, and despite losing two wickets, Atif Akhlaq’s 48 helped Wolverton to an easy eight wicket win.

Agonisingly, Great Brickhill 2nds (135) lost by just two runs to Oxford Downs 2nds (137-5) and remain second from bottom of the table.

In Division 4, Bletchley Town sit third from bottom of the league after losing out to promotion hopefuls Stokenchurch. Despite bowling out the hosts for just 109, Bletchley were reduced for 92 to miss out by 17 runs.