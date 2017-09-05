Celebration for Olney as victory sends them up to the top flight

Olney Town will be playing Four Counties Division 1 cricket next season after a final day victory over North Crawley 2nds saw them snatch the final promotion spot from Aspley Guise.

Having played out last week, Aspley Guise just about held on to second spot, but knew a win for Olney would see them promoted instead.

Despite losing Peter Young and Iain Keeping cheaply, Jack Watson (38) and David Livermore (58) put important runs on the board for the promotion chasers.

Runs later down the order from George Sacre (21) and Peter Sparrow (22 not out) helped Olney to 202-8. Courtney Gresty was the pick of the bowlers for North Crawley, taking 3-27.

With promotion dangling in front of them, Olney wasted no time in snatching their chances when they came along. Josh Shelvey (2-41) took care of the openers, while Stuart Keeping (4-13) dealt with the middle order and Keeping (3-4) made sure the lower order were back in the hutch for 96, wrapping up the victory for Olney and with it, taking second spot behind Westcroft to join them in Division 1 next season.

Open University (204) finished fourth in the table despite losing to bottom club Bromham (210-4) on the final day of the season.

And Newport Pagnell (79) ended their season on a poor note, losing heavily to Eggington Foresters (229-7) who jumped them into sixth.