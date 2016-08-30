Champions in with a chance of second place

North Crawley are in with a chance of snatching an unlikely second place in Four Counties Division 1 thanks to their win over New City on Saturday.

While the weather shortened the game, North Crawley (126-8) beat New City (123-3) to move to up third in the table, just four points behind Biddenham in second.

And with leaders Eaton Bray going head-to-head with Biddenham next week, reigning champions Crawley cannot retain their title, but could still take second spot on the final day.

Aspley Guise (90) will finish bottom after losing to Eaton Bray (233-4), and they will be joined in Division 2 next season by Olney Town after their defeat to Milton Keynes.

Nimesh Chavda smashed a brilliant 144 as MK set 291-6. He then took 4-29, while opening bowler Joe Fairbrother took 5-21 as Olney were reduced for 131.

Despite most of Division 1’s games being completed, rain put an end to New Bradwell’s match with Thurleigh - and it was fortunate for the home side.

New Bradwell were bowled out for 122 as they struggled against Chris Wood (5-36). But as the rain drew in, Thurleigh could only bat for 2.4 overs, scoring 19 runs, before the umpires called the game off and points were shared.